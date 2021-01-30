After stormy week, sun shines over San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The weather this weekend in San Diego County was expected to be dry with a warming trend as high pressure builds, with the next chance for rain and mountain snow predicted to arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

The clear skies Saturday were expected to help start a warming process that will continue through Sunday, forecasters said.

At the beaches Saturday, elevated surf was predicted to continue with heights of 3 to 5 feet, highest across central and southern San Diego County along with a high risk of rip currents.

Caltrans San Diego said chain control requirements were lifted Saturday morning for state Route 79 from Interstate 8 to Julian.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were expected to be 59-64 degrees, with overnight lows of 40-45, the NWS said. Western valley highs will be around 62 and near the foothills, highs will be 55-60 with overnight lows of 39-46.

Mountain highs Saturday were expected to be 46-53 with overnight lows of 32-39. Desert highs will be 62-67 with overnight lows of 40-49.

Probabilities were high for scattered showers and mountain snow Tuesday night through Wednesday, forecasters said.

“Wednesday will be a cold day with highs in the 50s in the coastal and valley zones and the high deserts, the 30s and 40s in the mountains, and the 60s in the lower deserts,” the weather service said.

Thursday and Friday were expected to be dry as an upper ridge amplifies over the eastern Pacific for northerly flow down the West Coast, the NWS said.