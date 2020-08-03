After scorching weekend, most of county gets break from heat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – High temperatures will soar well into the triple digits again Monday in the San Diego County deserts, but cooler weather will arrive this week throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service.

A trough of low pressure near the coast will bring gradually cooler temperatures inland through Thursday, forecasters said.

High temperatures Monday are forecast to reach 77 degrees near the coast, 84 inland, 88 in the western valleys, 96 near the foothills, 99 in the mountains and 118 in the deserts.

Moderate winds out of the west are expected Monday in the county mountains and deserts, forecasters said. Wind speeds are expected to be between 15-20 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 30 mph Monday afternoon.

Highs in the desert communities are expected to drop to 112 on Wednesday, then 107 on Thursday, forecasters said. The mercury in the western valleys will top out in the low-to-mid 80s on Wednesday.