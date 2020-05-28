After one more day of heat, weather cools for the weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Temperatures will soar well into the triple digits again Thursday in the San Diego County deserts, but cooler temperatures are expected to arrive this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure will remain over the West Coast Thursday before weakening and moving east on Friday, forecasters said. Highs in the deserts could drop to 101 on Saturday and will remain around there through early next week.

High temperatures Thursday are forecast to reach 74 degrees near the coast, 79 inland, 82 in the western valleys, 88 near the foothills, 97 in the mountains and 112 in the deserts.

An excessive heat warning is in effect through 7 p.m. Friday in the deserts.

The NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the NWS.

Nighttime lows are expected to remain in the low- to mid-70s through Thursday in the deserts, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those without access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day’s heat.

Highs in the western valleys will drop to the mid-70s to low-80s on Friday, then remain around there through early next week, forecasters said.