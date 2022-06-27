SAN DIEGO – Hot conditions are taking over our inland areas for the beginning half of this week with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Inland areas quickly warmed up Monday — by 9:30 a.m., Ramona was already in the low 90s. A Heat Advisory was extended until Tuesday at 8 p.m. for inland valleys including Escondido, Poway, Santee, La Mesa, San Marcos El Cajon, Alpine, and Jamul. Water and sunscreen will be your friend Monday and Tuesday!

Temperatures on Tuesday will range from 93 to 100 degrees locally in San Diego County valleys, mid-80s in the mountains, upper 70s for the beaches, and 105-110 in the deserts.

Temperatures at the beach are on track with seasonal conditions thanks to our friend the marine layer. Expect patchy fog and some drizzle again for Tuesday morning west of the 15 clearing out my late morning.

Satellite has picked up images of cumulus clouds developing over the mountains and deserts in the county and into the Inland Empire. With an influx of this monsoonal moisture, there is a slight chance that isolated thunderstorms could develop over the mountains and deserts this afternoon/early evening. There could be periods of heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds if any storms develop. The chance of storms developing lingers into Tuesday.

A cool down is on the way starting Wednesday into the weekend as a low-pressure system passes to the north. Inland valley temperatures will drop back into the low and mid-80s by the Fourth of July holiday weekend.