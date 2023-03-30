SAN DIEGO — A cold low pressure system swept over San Diego County the last two days, bringing bands of scattered showers.

Widespread precipitation occurred in bouts on Wednesday and into Thursday morning, making the morning commute a wet one for some.

The National Weather Service San Diego has released its two-day precipitation totals, with some areas recieving more than others.

Here’s a breakdown of accumulating precipitation levels across some parts of the county as of 4:18 a.m. Thursday, according to calculations from NWS.

*Areas above the freezing level may not show accurate precipitation totals, said NWS.

North County

General locationPrecipitation level
Palomar Observatory1.19 inches
Fallbrook0.73 inches
Valley Center0.73 inches
San Onofre0.68 inches
Escondido0.57 inches
Carlsbad0.51 inches
Oceanside0.49 inches
San Marcos0.47 inches
Vista0.36 inches
Encinitas 0.36 inches

East County

General locationPrecipitation level
Alpine 0.98 inches
Santee0.46 inches
La Mesa0.46 inches
Agua Caliente0.08 inches

South Bay

General locationPrecipitation level
Otay Mountain0.72 inches
National City 0.29 inches

Don’t see your area listed? You can find more two-day rainfall totals listed by NWS here.

Weather officials say scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms will continue Thursday morning, with precipitation expected to decrease in the afternoon.