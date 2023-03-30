SAN DIEGO — A cold low pressure system swept over San Diego County the last two days, bringing bands of scattered showers.

Widespread precipitation occurred in bouts on Wednesday and into Thursday morning, making the morning commute a wet one for some.

The National Weather Service San Diego has released its two-day precipitation totals, with some areas recieving more than others.

Here’s a breakdown of accumulating precipitation levels across some parts of the county as of 4:18 a.m. Thursday, according to calculations from NWS.

*Areas above the freezing level may not show accurate precipitation totals, said NWS.

North County

General location Precipitation level Palomar Observatory 1.19 inches Fallbrook 0.73 inches Valley Center 0.73 inches San Onofre 0.68 inches Escondido 0.57 inches Carlsbad 0.51 inches Oceanside 0.49 inches San Marcos 0.47 inches Vista 0.36 inches Encinitas 0.36 inches

East County

General location Precipitation level Alpine 0.98 inches Otay Mountain 0.72 inches Santee 0.46 inches La Mesa 0.46 inches Agua Caliente 0.08 inches

South Bay

General location Precipitation level Otay Mountain 0.72 inches National City 0.29 inches

Don’t see your area listed? You can find more two-day rainfall totals listed by NWS here.

Weather officials say scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms will continue Thursday morning, with precipitation expected to decrease in the afternoon.