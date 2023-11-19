SAN DIEGO — It was a wet morning for many across San Diego County Sunday as a “tropical moisture plum,” also known as an atmospheric river, lifted northward.

Just how much rain has the region seen over the past couple of days?

The National Weather Service released its two-day precipitation totals as of 7:32 a.m. Sunday, and here’s a look at those results:

*Note: Rainfall amounts were collected at NWS stations across the county.

North County areas

Julian 0.31 inches Poway 0.23 inches Oceanside 0.08 inches Ramona 0.06 inches Escondido 0.06 inches Vista 0.04 inches Encinitas 0.04 inches Carlsbad 0.03 inches El Camino Del Norte 0.03 inches San Onofre 0.02 inches San Marcos 0.02 inches (NWS measurements)

San Diego areas

Miramar 0.31 inches Kearney Mesa 0.30 inches Fashion Valley 0.21 inches Montgomery Field 0.19 inches Chula Vista 0.18 inches Point Loma 0.12 inches Brown Field 0.10 inches (NWS measurements)

East County areas

Santa Ysabel 0.48 inches San Miguel Raws (Near Spring Valley) 0.38 inches Santee 0.25 inches Alpine Raws 0.26 inches Dulzura Summit 0.25 inches La Mesa 0.18 inches Mt. Laguna Raws 0.11 inches Campo 0.13 inches (NWS measurements)

South Bay areas

National City 0.22 inches Chula Vista 0.18 inches (NWS measurements)

Don’t see the area you are looking for? A full list of precipitation levels from NWS stations across the region can be found here.

Looking ahead, weather officials are warning of a period of strong Santa Ana winds across Southern California from late Sunday through Tuesday.

Hang on to your hats, San Diegans.