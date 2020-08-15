8 cool zones now open in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – County officials Saturday announced the location of several “Cool Zones,” mostly in the hottest areas, where seniors and others can gather in air conditioned buildings during the ongoing heat wave.

Safety measures will be in place to protect the health of visitors and staff, such as temperature checks, wearing of face coverings, and social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency. Time limits may be in place because of limited capacity.

The Cool Zones will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday through Friday at the following locations:

Alpine Branch Library, 1752 Alpine Blvd.;

Borrego Springs Library, 2580 Country Club Rd;

Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane;

Lakeside Community Center, 9841 Vine St.;

Potrero Branch Library, 24883 Potrero Valley Rd;

Ramona Branch Library, 1275 Main St.;

Santa Ysabel Nature Center, 22135 Highway 79;

Spring Valley Community Center, 8735 Jamacha Blvd.;

Valley Center Branch Library, 29200 Cole Grade Rd.