4,000 lightning strikes recorded during SoCal storm: NWS

Lightning lit up the night sky Monday evening as a thunderstorm that rumbled through Southern California brought thousands of strikes along with desperately-needed rain to the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Approximately 4,000 lightning bolts were were reported over the past 24 hours, forecasters said Tuesday. About half that total was reported in Orange, San Diego and Riverside counties by 11 p.m. Monday.

The count also included dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning totals of 524 for San Diego County, 171 in Los Angeles County and 62 for Orange County, according to an NWS tally.

Here are the cloud-to-ground lightning counts for the past 24 hours ending at 7 AM today: San Diego County 524, Orange County 63, Western Riverside County 102, LA County 171, Far SW San Bernardino County 0. SoCal (including coastal waters & eastern deserts): approx. 4000. #CAwx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 5, 2021

The lightning strikes were part of a raging storm that rolled into the Southland on Monday afternoon, bringing periods of heavy downpours, thunder, strong wind gusts and even hail well into the evening hours.

The wild, inclement weather prompted the closure of all L.A. County beaches, delayed Monday night’s NFL game at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, knocked power out to some residents, sparked fires and caused damage throughout the region. No injuries were reported.

Some areas of the drought-stricken region were drenched with more than a quarter-inch of rain, the weather service stated. The most precipitation recorded in L.A. County was at Big Dalton Dam near Glendora, which received roughly 0.41 inches.

The showers tapered off overnight, and by Tuesday morning, L.A. County beaches were open again as clear, blue skies returned to much of Southern California.

It was quite a light show out there this evening! ⚡️



There were 2,074 in-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes detected over Orange, San Diego and Riverside counties.



Check out the map below to see where the lightning occurred! #cawx pic.twitter.com/9udOf2OGDW — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 5, 2021

Pretty active convection over the area tonight! This is the lightning from 6-7pm, it's a little hard to see but just enlarge the image to see the lightning strikes. :) #socal #CAlightning #LArain pic.twitter.com/R3NNJKnzgI — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 5, 2021