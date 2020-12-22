31K SDG&E customers warned of potential outages as Santa Ana winds set to return

Santa Ana winds will make a return to the region Wednesday, bringing potential power outages to as many as 31,000 SDG&E customers and creating dangerous fire conditions that are expected to continue into Thursday. (Getty Creative).

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Santa Ana winds will make a return to the region Wednesday, bringing potential power outages to as more than 31,000 SDG&E customers and creating dangerous fire conditions that are expected to continue into Thursday.

A red flag warning of severe wildfire threat will take effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday for San Diego County inland valleys and mountains. The warning will remain in place until noon Thursday.

The utility called potential shutoffs “a last resort to protect public safety and reduce wildfire risk.” Shutoffs could happen starting on Wednesday and potentially would last until Friday depending on the weather and damage to company equipment, SDG&E said in a news release Tuesday.

“We understand the last thing our customers want to hear is that they may lose power given the holiday and COVID pandemic,” the company said. “Our meteorology team is closely monitoring the weather circuit by circuit, and it’s our hope that Mother Nature will cooperate and conditions will change, eliminating or reducing the need for safety power shutoffs.”

Potentially impacted communities include Alpine, Boulevard, Campo, Campo Reservation, Chula Vista, Cuyapaipe Reservation, Descanso, El Cajon, Escondido, Julian, La Jolla Reservation, La Posta Reservation, Los Coyotes Reservation, Manzanita Reservation, Mesa Grande Reservation, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Reservation, Pauma Valley, Pine Valley, Potrero, Poway, Ramona, Ranchita, Rincon Reservatio, San Pasqual Reservation, Santa Ysabel, Santa Ysabel Reservation, Sycuan Reservation, Valley Center and Warner Springs.

Forecasters said affected areas will see east to northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph, with some areas expected to get hit with gusts of 50 to 60 mph, with humidity dropping to between 7 and 12%.

“The winds will peak tomorrow (Wednesday) night, then weaken on Thursday,” according to the National Weather Service. “The very low relative humidity and strong easterly winds will create critical fire weather conditions inland through Thursday morning, before winds weaken and humidity increases.

“Humidity will surge over the higher terrain on Thursday, and there may even be some light precipitation. Fair, with lighter winds on Friday, then increasing onshore flow will build the marine layer over the weekend ahead of a winter storm system slated to bring widespread wetting rain and mountain snow by Monday.”

According to forecasters, the red flag warning means there is a potential for rapid fire spread should a blaze erupt, along with “extreme fire behavior.”