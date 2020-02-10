Strong wind causes false 209 mph gust recording near Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A gust of 209 mph was recorded atop a California peak, a potential record that wowed forecasters monitoring a cold storm moving south through the state.
Not long after, forecasters determined the reading was likely inaccurate, citing several inaccurate recordings reported recently in the area.
The blast of wind was captured by an instrument on Kirkwood Mountain south of Lake Tahoe.
The National Weather Service said it could take months for state climatologists to verify the record.
The previous record was a gust of 199 mph at Ward Mountain west of Lake Tahoe in 2017.