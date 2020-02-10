Strong wind causes false 209 mph gust recording near Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A gust of 209 mph was recorded atop a California peak, a potential record that wowed forecasters monitoring a cold storm moving south through the state.

Not long after, forecasters determined the reading was likely inaccurate, citing several inaccurate recordings reported recently in the area.

After further review the 209 mph wind gust reported at Kirkwood seems questionable. The station seems to have multiple errors including 92 percent relative humidity during the strong winds. Also the wind seems to have been unusually strong the past few days at this station #cawx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 9, 2020

The blast of wind was captured by an instrument on Kirkwood Mountain south of Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service said it could take months for state climatologists to verify the record.

The previous record was a gust of 199 mph at Ward Mountain west of Lake Tahoe in 2017.