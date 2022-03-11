SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Strong winds whipped parts of the San Diego area Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Wind advisories went into effect in the San Diego valleys and mountains at 10 p.m. Thursday but were canceled for the valleys. A wind advisory was in effect in the San Diego mountain areas, with northeast winds expected to be from 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 50 mph, until noon Friday.

The NWS advised that the winds could knock down tree limbs, scatter unsecured objects in residential yards and cause power outages.

Motorists traveling through the affected areas should use extra caution, especially if driving such “high profile” vehicles as campers and big rigs, according to the weather service.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.