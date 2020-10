RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Retired Army Sgt. Monica Southall has five first-place medals from the Warrior Games and Invictus Games to show off, but she says one encounter at the games was worth its weight in gold.

At the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando, Fla., the Henrico County native met Prince Harry, the British royal who created the event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and servicewomen.