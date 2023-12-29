SAN DIEGO — No plans to go out to ring in the new year? No problem!

“Las Vegas Countdown to 2024” will bring the party to you at home. It’s the only show that counts down to the new year in every time zone in the United States.

Michael Yo and Nikki Novak joined FOX 5’s Kristina Audencial and Shally Zomorodi on Friday to give a glimpse into what you can expect from the big show.

“It might be cold in Vegas on New Year’s Eve, but we’ve got 98 Degrees performing for us –exclusively — their brand new single, it’s going to be the world premiere, around midnight Vegas time,” Nikki said.

“But we’ve got Berlin, we’ve got Chicago, we’ve got Ruben and Clay from ‘American Idol,’ Air Supply, Foghat, we’ve got Bowling for Soup singing ‘1985.’ The show is going to be incredible,” Michael added.

The show will be live from the Treasure Island Hotel on the Las Vegas strip and will feature fireworks displays off the roofs of eight hotels.

Watch the show on FOX 5 starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, or stream it on fox5sandiego.com.

Happy New Year, San Diego!