VEGASNYE: Thousands in Las Vegas to ring in the New Year with fireworks, parties

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is putting on a major party for New Year’s Eve, following a subdued celebration last year. More than 300,000 New Year’s Eve revelers are expected to ring in 2022 on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

One of the most visited streets in the world will be closed to vehicle traffic — it only happens once a year — and become a pedestrian party scene.

A spectacular fireworks show is planned on the Strip with fireworks being launched from the rooftops of eight resort properties, including the newly opened Resorts World. The other casinos that will take part in the 8-minute show are The STRAT, The Venetian Resort, Treasure Island (TI), Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria, and MGM Grand. “Deuces Wild” is the theme for this year’s fireworks show.

If you can’t be there in person, you can still see it all. Nexstar Media Inc.’s Las Vegas television station, KLAS-TV, will host “Countdown to New Year’s Eve 2022,” a live New Year’s Eve special with coverage tonight from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT, featuring live musical performances, special entertainment, a countdown to midnight across all four-time zones, the midnight ball-drop in New York City, and spectacular firework shows from Dallas’ Reunion Tower and from Denver’s downtown area, as well as the Las Vegas fireworks.

The show will air in the following 13 cities: Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, San Francisco, Portland, Denver, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Honolulu, Fresno, Bakersfield, Grand Junction, and Colorado Springs.