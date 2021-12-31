VEGASNYE: Portal into mind-blowing Omega Mart in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Step into one of the most unique, interesting, and bizarre attractions at Area 15 in Las Vegas.

Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart is a store from another dimension, transporting those who enter through a story slowly pieced together by walking through its features, including 250 unique projects and installations.

Entering the grocery store is only the first step into the fun, and to get there you walk through one of the store’s refrigerator doors into an entirely different world.

As you move through each of the attractions, including the office, the factory floor, the wormhole slide, and the light tunnel hallway, you slowly learn more about Dramcorp, the fictional company that makes all the products in the store, what it has created, and the universe you’ve entered.

Visitors are invited to jump in and learn all the secrets of the visually packed attraction.

One of Meow Wolf’s three locations, the Omega Mart in Las Vegas opened in February. The other locations are the Convergence Station in Denver and the House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe, New Mexico.