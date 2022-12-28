SAN DIEGO — “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” hosts Michael Yo and Nikki Novak joined FOX 5 Tuesday to talk about what viewers can expect from the live New Year’s Eve special.

The party at the Palms Casino Resort will feature musical performances, special entertainment and a countdown to midnight across four time zones.

“You can expect a lot of surprises, number one,” Novak told FOX 5. “We have so many musical acts, it’s going to be jam-packed. We’re going to be live on the air for over three hours. A couple that we can name today: Belinda Carlisle is going to be performing. If you like a little yacht rock … Yachtley Crew is going to be performing, and country music superstar Casey Donahew. Casey is a Texas boy and he performs live like no one else. He is amazing.”

It’s the only show to ring in the new year in every time zone.

“We start in New York City with the ball drop, all the fireworks, and then we go across the country and we end in Las Vegas,” Yo added. “It’s one of the greatest fireworks show you will ever see in the country. We end right here, and it’s the perfect place to end.”

Viewers are invited to do more than just watch this year — they can also be a part of the New Year’s extravaganza.

“We don’t want you to just watch — we want you to interact with us,” Novak said. “You can actually be put on our show on the air.”

Be part of the celebration by learning this dance number put together by Hollywood choreographer Mikey Mindon, then post your video with the hashtag #VegasNYE for a chance to be put on the show.

Watch the special on FOX 5 starting at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.