LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rockers Jefferson Starship were announced Friday to help ring in the new year with performances during “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” Saturday night.

Dubbed “one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and 80s”, the band has accumulated numerous hit songs over the years including “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and “Sara.”

Jefferson Starship joins an already-packed lineup of artists: Belinda Carlisle, Chris Isaak, Switchfoot, Yachtley Crew, DJ Dave Audé, Casey Donahew, and appearances by Usher and Keith Urban.

The New Year’s Eve special will be hosted by two-time Emmy nominee, comedian, and actor Michael Yo, and news personality and Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak, live from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino is the Presenting Sponsor of the broadcast.

At midnight Pacific time, an approximately 8-minute firework show will be launched from the rooftops of eight resorts along the Las Vegas strip. Partygoers, family and friends can share their New Year’s Eve merry-making experiences and holiday wishes using #VegasNYE on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.