LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Where will you spend New Year’s Eve? If sitting on your soft and warm couch watching people across the nation celebrate isn’t for you, maybe a trip to one of the best places in the nation to ring in the new year is just the ticket.

According to a new study published by WalletHub, the best city for New Year’s Eve is New York City. This is followed by Orlando and Las Vegas. Other major metro areas making the top 20 are San Francisco at number 4, Denver coming in sixth, Los Angeles making the top 10 at ninth, and San Diego is 14th.

Other western cities making the list were: Portland at 31, Tucson at 40, Sacramento at 45, Bakersfield at 72, and Fresno at 81.

Best Cities for New Year’s

Overall Rank CityTotal Score Entertainment & Food Costs Safety & Accessibility 
1New York, NY70.201986
2Orlando, FL70.1256541
3Las Vegas, NV70.0937051
4San Francisco, CA67.0349322
5Atlanta, GA66.0027697
6Denver, CO65.87125472
7Washington, DC65.7689214
8Chicago, IL64.4498456
9Los Angeles, CA64.38118346
10Seattle, WA64.2269527
11Miami, FL63.7979923
12Austin, TX63.34136952
13San Antonio, TX61.58175354
14San Diego, CA61.51187715
15Nashville, TN61.22146881
16Louisville, KY60.46155575
17Boston, MA60.3719888
18Philadelphia, PA60.12167944
19El Paso, TX59.3645112
20New Orleans, LA59.31109689
21Pittsburgh, PA59.28283111
22Cincinnati, OH58.69241970
23Houston, TX57.15225682
24Minneapolis, MN56.79265738
25Dallas, TX56.01205993
26Buffalo, NY55.80313331
27Tampa, FL55.50277528
28Raleigh, NC55.4650165
29Birmingham, AL55.40233294
30Columbus, OH55.34332658
31Portland, OR54.44218573
32Durham, NC54.3170316
33Honolulu, HI54.0629972
34St. Petersburg, FL53.87422918
35Charlotte, NC53.87384136
36St. Louis, MO53.80254499
37Reno, NV53.69305847
38Anaheim, CA53.10326242
39Jacksonville, FL51.83393563
40Tucson, AZ51.30412069
41Milwaukee, WI51.16441280
42Scottsdale, AZ51.14473661
43Tulsa, OK51.1153290
44Phoenix, AZ50.68354984
45Sacramento, CA50.63366662
46Santa Ana, CA50.43526324
47Boise, ID50.37662817
48Oklahoma City, OK50.35481877
49Madison, WI49.53587210
50Baltimore, MD49.40348057
51Plano, TX49.2573432
52Greensboro, NC49.08651119
53Virginia Beach, VA49.05624635
54Riverside, CA49.01378148
55Lincoln, NE48.95646121
56Indianapolis, IN48.51513785
57Fort Worth, TX48.42592171
58Arlington, TX47.81741459
59Memphis, TN47.66568100
60Cleveland, OH47.14407476
61Chandler, AZ46.86751039
62Lexington-Fayette, KY46.80774337
63Albuquerque, NM46.77494892
64Fort Wayne, IN46.64882430
65Detroit, MI46.60554291
66Irvine, CA46.57431009
67Wichita, KS46.55671586
68Corpus Christi, TX46.54801749
69Colorado Springs, CO46.48613965
70St. Paul, MN46.29722553
71Omaha, NE46.22575274
72Bakersfield, CA46.10683078
73Mesa, AZ45.80782360
74Jersey City, NJ45.7483673
75Winston-Salem, NC45.69795125
76San Jose, CA44.99766420
77Stockton, CA44.7593566
78Gilbert, AZ44.7194929
79Toledo, OH44.33844543
80Lubbock, TX44.1790779
81Fresno, CA44.17824055
82Kansas City, MO44.08604795
83Norfolk, VA43.54866026
84Oakland, CA43.40549449
85Glendale, AZ43.4081687
86Laredo, TX43.06100381
87Hialeah, FL43.0587864
88Long Beach, CA42.71718234
89Irving, TX42.31952145
90Anchorage, AK42.08637388
91Baton Rouge, LA41.80693496
92Newark, NJ41.26897833
93Chesapeake, VA40.92921367
94San Bernardino, CA40.38469098
95Aurora, CO39.12915083
96Chula Vista, CA39.05967113
97Garland, TX38.53982768
98Fremont, CA37.9399877
99Henderson, NV37.46859140
100North Las Vegas, NV30.55978964
Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

Average Price per New Year’s Eve Party Ticket

Lowest

  • 1. Durham, NC
  • 2. Raleigh, NC
  • 3. Memphis, TN
  • 4. Norfolk, VA
  • 5. Sacramento, CA

Highest

  • 40. San Antonio, TX
  • T-41. Cleveland, OH
  • T-41. New York, NY
  • T-41. Miami, FL
  • T-41. New Orleans, LA

Average Wine Price

Lowest

  • 1. Indianapolis, IN
  • T-2. Phoenix, AZ
  • T-2. Mesa, AZ
  • T-2. Chandler, AZ
  • T-2. Gilbert, AZ
  • T-2. Glendale, AZ

Highest

  • 88. Seattle, WA
  • 89. Cincinnati, OH
  • 90. Philadelphia, PA
  • 91. Atlanta, GA
  • 92. Detroit, MI

Price of Three-Star Hotel Room on New Year’s Eve

Lowest

  • 1. Houston, TX
  • 2. Tulsa, OK
  • 3. San Antonio, TX
  • 4. Dallas, TX
  • T-5. San Jose, CA
  • T-5. Cleveland, OH

Highest

  • 96. Hialeah, FL
  • 97. Henderson, NV
  • 98. New Orleans, LA
  • 99. San Bernardino, CA
  • 100. Honolulu, HI

Nightlife Options per Capita

Most

  • T-1. Las Vegas, NV
  • T-1. New Orleans, LA
  • T-1. San Francisco, CA
  • T-1. New York, NY
  • T-1. Chicago, IL

Fewest

  • 96. Irving, TX
  • 97. Hialeah, FL
  • 98. Fremont, CA
  • 99. Irvine, CA
  • 100. Garland, TX

Restaurants per Capita

Most

  • T-1. Orlando, FL
  • T-1. Miami, FL
  • T-1. Las Vegas, NV
  • T-1. San Francisco, CA
  • T-1. Chicago, IL

Fewest

  • 96. Laredo, TX
  • 97. Hialeah, FL
  • 98. Garland, TX
  • 99. San Bernardino, CA
  • 100. North Las Vegas, NV

Luxury Shops & Gourmet-Food Stores per Capita

Most

  • 1. Orlando, FL
  • 2. Honolulu, HI
  • 3. St. Louis, MO
  • 4. Tampa, FL
  • 5. Pittsburgh, PA

Fewest

  • 96. Chesapeake, VA
  • 97. Fremont, CA
  • 98. Gilbert, AZ
  • 99. North Las Vegas, NV
  • 100. Henderson, NV

Methodology

In order to determine the best spots for celebrating New Year’s Eve, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across three key dimensions: 1) Entertainment & Food, 2) Costs and 3) Safety & Accessibility.

We evaluated those dimensions using 29 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for New Year’s Eve partiers. For metrics marked with an asterisk (*), we used the square root of the population to calculate the population size in order to avoid overcompensating for minor differences across cities.

Finally, we determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample. In determining our sample, we considered only the city proper in each case, excluding cities in the surrounding metro area.

Entertainment & Food – Total Points: 50

  • New Year’s Eve Popularity: Double Weight (~6.67 Points)
  • Legality of Fireworks: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)
  • New Year’s Eve Events per Capita*: Double Weight (~6.67 Points)
    Note: “Events” include festivals, performances and galas.
  • Duration of 2022 Fireworks Show: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)
    Note: “Duration” was measured in minutes.
  • Google Search Interest for “New Year’s Eve Celebration”: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)
    Note: This metric measures the real intent of the population to find information about “New Year’s Eve events”, “New Year’s Eve concerts”, “New Year’s Eve performances”, “New Year’s Eve party” and “New Year’s Eve dinner”. “Real intent” is measured using the average monthly search volumes for those specific terms.
  • Restaurants per Capita*: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)
  • Average Ranking of Restaurants on Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.” List: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)
  • Availability of Luxury Shopping & Gourmet Food: Half Weight (~1.67 Points)
    Note: This metric measures the number of jewelry shops per capita* and the number of gourmet specialty-food stores per capita*.
  • Beer, Wine & Spirits Shops per Capita*: Half Weight (~1.67 Points)
  • Party Supply Stores per Capita*: Half Weight (~1.67 Points)
  • Nightlife Options per Capita*: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)
  • Music Venues per Capita*: Half Weight (~1.67 Points)
  • General Fun: Triple Weight (~10.00 Points)
    Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Most Fun Cities in America” ranking.

Costs – Total Points: 30

  • Average Price per New Year’s Eve Party Ticket: Full Weight (~4.29 Points)
  • Availability of Affordable Fine Dining: Full Weight (~4.29 Points)
    Note: “Fine Dining” includes restaurants rated 4.5 stars or higher.
  • Average Alcoholic Beverage Price: Full Weight (~4.29 Points)
    Note: “Beverage” refers to wine and cocktails.
  • Taxi-Fare Cost: Full Weight (~4.29 Points)
  • Restaurant-Meal Costs: Full Weight (~4.29 Points)
  • Lowest Price per Three-Star Hotel Room on New Year’s Eve: Full Weight (~4.29 Points)
  • Grooming Costs: Full Weight (~4.29 Points)
    Note: This metric measures beauty-salon and haircut costs.

Safety & Accessibility – Total Points: 20

  • Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19: Double Weight (~4.00 Points)
  • Walkability: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
  • Traffic Congestion: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
  • Share of Delayed Flights: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
  • Neighborhood Security: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
    Note: This metric measures the crime rate.
  • Car Theft Rate: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
  • DUI-Related Fatalities per Capita: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
    Note: This metric considers incidents recorded in December.
  • Pedestrian Fatality Rate: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)
  • Forecasted Precipitation for Dec. 31: Full Weight (~2.00 Points)

 
Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Council for Community and Economic Research, Priceline, American Pyrotechnics Association, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Walk Score, Eventbrite, AccuWeather, Kayak, Expatistan, Yelp, Numbeo, Google Ads, Local tourism offices, INRIX, TripAdvisor, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and WalletHub research.