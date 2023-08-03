SAN DIEGO — A young bicyclist was hit by a car Wednesday in the Logan Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. near 29th and Ocean View Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The bicyclist’s injuries were initially thought to be serious from the call police received saying they were bleeding from the head, but their status was later downgraded to minor injuries, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for evaluation while the vehicle stayed on scene, per SDPD.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the collision.