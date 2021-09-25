Wrong-way driver on I-5 triggers multi-car crash

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) – At least one person suffered a significant injury Saturday in a five-vehicle crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. Saturday on southbound I-5 near state Route 905 in Otay Mesa West, according to a CHP incident log.

A faded red Honda Civic was traveling north in a southbound lane and collided with a Toyota Tacoma, triggering a five-vehicle crash, the CHP said.

At about 2:15 p.m., Caltrans San Diego said southbound I-5 left lanes were blocked because of the collision. At 2:30 p.m., Caltrans said the lanes had reopened.

A passenger in one of the wrecked vehicles suffered a broken leg.

There were at least two other possibly injuries and crash debris was spread across all lanes, the CHP said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department units were on the scene after reports that someone was trapped in one of the vehicles.

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.