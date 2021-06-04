Wrong-way crash shuts down lanes of I-15 in Fallbrook

SAN DIEGO — A wrong-way, head-on crash shut down lanes of Interstate 15 in Fallbrook early Friday.

Dispatchers received reports shortly before 4:10 a.m. that a vehicle was heading southbound on northbound Interstate 15 near Fallbrook, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A short time later, the wrong-way vehicle crashed head-on into another vehicle on northbound I-15 near Mission Road, the CHP reported.

A SigAlert was issued around 5:15 a.m., shutting down the left two lanes on northbound I-15 near Mission Road.

