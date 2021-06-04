Wrong-way crash shuts down lanes of I-15 in Fallbrook

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — A wrong-way, head-on crash shut down lanes of Interstate 15 in Fallbrook early Friday.

Dispatchers received reports shortly before 4:10 a.m. that a vehicle was heading southbound on northbound Interstate 15 near Fallbrook, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A short time later, the wrong-way vehicle crashed head-on into another vehicle on northbound I-15 near Mission Road, the CHP reported.

A SigAlert was issued around 5:15 a.m., shutting down the left two lanes on northbound I-15 near Mission Road.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News