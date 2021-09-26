Wrong-way crash shuts down I-8 overnight

SAN DIEGO — A violent wrong-way collision on the freeway in San Diego overnight caused multiple injuries and forced authorities to close lanes for several hours.

The crash happened on Interstate 8 near Taylor Street — not far from the Hotel Circle area — shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol. Exactly what led up to the crash is still unclear, but a driver was headed west in the eastbound lanes when they slammed into another car head-on.

The cars involved were a black BMW and a silver Honda, CHP said, but officials did not immediately say which vehicle belonged to the wrong-way driver.

At least two people were hurt in the crash and video from OnScene.TV showed one victim being strapped into a gurney and loaded into an ambulance. Further details on the severity of each person’s injuries were not released.

Authorities closed all westbound lanes for a period of time, before allowing traffic to pass in the right lane only as they continued to process the scene. The freeway was fully reopened by about 6 a.m., according to

It was the second wrong-way crash on a San Diego freeway in 24 hours: A driver in a sedan caused a five-car pileup after heading the wrong direction on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro Saturday afternoon. Earlier this month, Caltrans placed dozens of new wrong-way warning signs at exit ramps on local freeways to try to prevent such crashes.

FOX 5 has reached out to California Highway Patrol for further details on the investigation into Sunday morning’s crash.