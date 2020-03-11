Wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, shuts down I-5 near downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man and a woman were killed in a wrong-way crash that shut down Interstate 5 near downtown ahead of the morning commute Wednesday.

Drivers called police around 1:15 a.m. to report a dark sedan headed southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, according to California Highway Patrol. The driver was "in the slow lane, going fast," callers said.

A few minutes later, the wrong-way driver collided head-on with another sedan near the state Route 163 interchange. The impact completely destroyed the front-end of both vehicles.

Firefighters and police rushed to help both drivers, identified only as a man and a woman, but they were each pronounced dead at the scene. The impact was so significant, it wasn't even immediately clear which car had been headed the wrong way, police said.

All lanes of northbound I-5 were closed in the area known as the "S Curves," just after drivers pass SR-163 if they're headed north past the downtown exits. The connector ramp between southbound SR-163 and northbound I-5 was also closed.

All lanes remained closed as of 5:30 a.m. and were expected to be shut down for at least a couple more hours while officials cleared the scene and began their investigation.

