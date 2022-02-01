Woman walking to car hurt in East Village hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A hit-and-run driver is wanted by police after a woman was struck by a car Monday while walking to her parked vehicle in the East Village, according to authorities.

The San Diego Police Department said the incident was reported at around 11:41 p.m. in the parking lot of Mullen’s Liquor at 3011 Imperial Avenue. According to Officer John Buttle, a 33-year-old woman was walking to her parked car when a gray vehicle, possibly a Honda Fit, began backing out of the parking spot and hit her, knocking the woman to the ground.

Authorities say the woman was transported to the hospital to be treated for a broken leg.

Police were investigating the collision as the driver drove away eastbound on Imperial Avenue.