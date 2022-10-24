SAN DIEGO — A woman who was walking on the freeway lanes of Interstate 805 Sunday night was hit and killed by a driver, California Highway Patrol announced.

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-805, north of Del Sol Boulevard, near the Ocean View Hills area, when a 34-year-old woman walking within the freeway lanes was hit by a Toyota van being driven by a 51-year-old man, CHP Public Information Officer Jesse Matias said in a news release.

The driver of the van remained at the scene of the crash and was not suspected to have been driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to CHP. He was not injured in the collision.

Several lanes of northbound I-805 were closed for about two hours while police conducted their on-scene investigation of the deadly crash.

The woman, who police say is from Torrance, CA, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Her identity has not yet been publicly released, pending family notifications.

The cause of the crash and the circumstances that led up to it are still under investigation, according to CHP.