SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and badly hurt Wednesday after her dog pulled her into a North Park street while on a walk, police said.

About 9 p.m., the 25-year-old woman was traveling eastbound across 4400 Illinois St. when she was hit by a 61-year-old driver in a southbound 2003 BMW Z4, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims wrote in a watch commander’s log.

The woman, whose name was not disclosed, was taken to an area hospital, where it was determined she had a brain bleed, fractures to her left tibia and fibula as well as “various lacerations and abrasions,” Heims said. Her injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported in the crash. The incident is under investigation.