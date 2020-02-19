Woman suffers life-threatening head injury after rollover crash

SAN DIEGO — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday after the Range Rover she was driving crashed in the Scripps Ranch area, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11:40 a.m. along the 10300 block of Scripps Highland Drive near the Canterra community.

The vehicle, a 2014 red and white Range Rover, crashed after trying to take a curve at a high rate of speed, the San Diego Police Department said.

The 40-year-old driver was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital with life-threatening head trauma, according to the SDPD.

Authorities said neither drugs nor alcohol were considered to be factors in the crash.

