SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Point Loma Heights Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 67-year-old man was driving eastbound on West Point Loma Boulevard in a 2001 Buick Century shortly before 10 p.m.

At that same time, a 60-year-old woman was walking northbound across West Point Loma Boulevard at Chapmen Street. Police say she stepped in front of the Buick Century and was hit.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with a fractured left ankle, facial fractures, and internal bleeding, SDPD confirmed. Her injuries are considered life-threatening.

Authorities say alcohol/drugs were not a factor in this collision. SDPD’s Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.