SAN DIEGO — A woman who was shot while driving on a San Diego freeway Saturday died from her injuries, authorities said Friday.

The incident happened on state Route 94 around 5:40 a.m. as the woman drove her Ford SUV west through the Spring Valley area, according to California Highway Patrol. Another vehicle pulled up behind her and opened fire, and several rounds hit the woman’s car. She was struck by at least one of the bullets.

CHP said the gunshots caused the driver to veer left and crash into the median while the gunman’s car sped off. The woman’s two passengers, two men who were not hurt, called 911 and medics arrived a short time later to take her to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

All westbound lanes of SR-94 were closed at Kenwood Drive for more than nine hours, according to Caltrans.

Beyond stating that she was a National City resident, CHP did not identify the victim.

Authorities said Friday that they had no updates on the shooter or the motive for the shooting, but did upgrade the charge to homicide/murder.