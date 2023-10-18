SAN DIEGO — A woman was struck by a car Wednesday after the vehicle jumped a curb in the Mira Mesa neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 11:58 a.m. at 8350 Mira Mesa Blvd, the San Diego Police Department watch commander said in a news release.

A 27-year-old driver was turning from southbound Camino Ruiz onto eastbound Mira Mesa Boulevard when his 2017 Fiat Spider lost traction and began to fishtail, according to police. That caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, hitting an 18-year-old woman and then striking a MTS bus bench.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with a serious injury to her left leg, police confirmed.

Anyone with information related to the above crash is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.