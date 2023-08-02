Inside of an ambulance for the hospital.

SAN DIEGO — A 66-year-old woman riding a motorized scooter was struck by vehicle in East Village Tuesday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the scooter rider was traveling south at 600 14th St. when she entered the western crosswalk with Market Street against the “don’t cross” signal around 10:40 p.m.

At that same time, authorities say a 36-year-old man driving a 2020 Acura ILX was traveling eastbound on Market Street and entered the intersection at 14th Street on a green light.

The vehicle collided with the scooter in the crosswalk, according to SDPD.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Her injuries were considered life threatening.

SDPD Traffic Division units responded and are handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.