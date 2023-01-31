SAN DIEGO — A bicyclist was hospitalized Tuesday after a solo crash near the Tierrasanta neighborhood, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 3:21 p.m. at 10300 Aero Drive, when the 57-year-old woman lost control of her bicycle for unknown reasons and went down, Officer John Buttle with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with significant head trauma, according to police. She was intubated, and her injuries are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.