SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect in a hit-and-run collision earlier this month that killed a pedestrian.

The crash happened Friday at about 8:30 p.m. on the 5700 block of Division Street in the Alta Vista neighborhood, SDPD said.

The pedestrian, described as a 42-year-old woman, was pushing a shopping cart in the street along the right shoulder of eastbound lanes when a vehicle traveling in the same direction hit her. The driver then fled the scene.

According to SDPD, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene. Her identity has not been disclosed at this time.

After a preliminary investigation, officers were able to narrow down a vehicle description from witness accounts, surveillance video and other evidence collected at the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a 2011 to 2015 Chevrolet Cruze. The vehicle would be missing its right-side mirror and the plastic liner from inside the right front wheel well. There would also be significant damage to the right front corner of the vehicle and its windshield, SDPD said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on that could help identity the suspect or their vehicle to call the SDPD Traffic Division at 858-573-5002 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.