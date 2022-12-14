SAN DIEGO — A woman is on life support after she crashed while riding an electric bicycle in the Morena area Tuesday night, the San Diego Police Department said.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. in the westbound bike lane at 5100 Friars Road, near Morena Boulevard, SDPD Watch Commander John Buttle said in a news release.

A 56-year-old woman riding an e-bike did not notice an abandoned shopping cart on its side in the bike lane, according to Buttle. The woman reportedly hit the cart, went over the handlebars and landed on her head.

The woman was found unresponsive, but still breathing and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The woman suffered a brain bleed and is currently on life support, police said.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact SDPD’s traffic division at 858-495-7842 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.