A police pursuit that went from College Area to North County (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A woman who failed to stop for police Friday led authorities on a chase through San Diego County that ended near Temecula.

The pursuit started just before 7 a.m. in the College Area when San Diego Police Department officers attempted to stop a reported erratic driver, an SDPD watch commander told FOX 5.

The woman did not pull over for the attempted traffic stop and began leading police through surface streets before getting onto Interstate 15, heading north.

As of 8:15 a.m. the suspect had stopped on I-15 near the Rainbow area, about 10 miles south of Temecula.

After negotiating with the driver for several minutes, she eventually exited the car and was taken into custody.

Personnel with the California Highway Patrol, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Oceanside Police Department were on scene where the pursuit ended.