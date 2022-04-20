CARLSBAD, Calif. – A woman who died after being hit by a vehicle last week in Carlsbad was publicly identified Wednesday by the county medical examiner’s office.

Felicita Vazquez Flores, 56, was walking just after 5 a.m. April 14 near Melrose Drive and South Santa Fe Road when she was hit by a driver in a Chevrolet work truck, Carlsbad police said. Flores suffered major injuries and was transported to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where she died three days later.

The medical examiner determined the San Marcos woman died due to multiple blunt force injuries with the manner of death listed as an accident, the office said in a news release.

Police say the 40-year-old driver of the truck and numerous witnesses remained in the area to provide information to investigators. It remains unclear who was at fault in the deadly crash.

No further details were immediately shared.

Those with information to share with Carlsbad police investigators were asked to contact the agency at 760-931-2197.