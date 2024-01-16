SAN DIEGO — A woman was killed on Interstate 8 near state Route 163 over the weekend by a wrong-way driver suspected of being under the influence, authorities said.

Around 12:44 a.m., authorities received a call about a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-8, Salvador Castro with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release Tuesday.

A law enforcement helicopter was able to track the wrong-way vehicle, a white Honda Civic, near College Avenue, according to authorities. However, the suspect vehicle then crashed into a black Nissan Kicks in the far left traffic lane of I-8 westbound, located east of College Ave.

First responders took the 49-year-old Nissan driver to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The wrong-way Honda driver, identified as 24-year-old Briana Michelle Contreras, was taken to a hospital with major injuries, per Castro. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/or drugs and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Authorities shut down westbound lanes of I-8 for nearly two hours to investigate the crash scene.

If anyone witnessed the collision, they are asked to contact the CHP San Diego Area at 858-293-6000.