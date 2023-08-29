SAN DIEGO — A woman was killed Sunday in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 15, California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15, south of Aero Drive, near the Serra Mesa neighborhood.

A 25-year-old man was driving a Infiniti QX 30 northbound on the southbound lanes of I-15 and hit a Honda Fit driven by a 32-year-old woman, CHP Public Information Officer Salvador Castro said in a news release.

The woman was killed as a result of the crash, CHP said. Another female passenger inside the Honda was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

After hitting the Honda, the Infiniti driver kept driving and crashed into a Nissan Altima being driven by a 58-year-old woman, Castro said.

The driver of the Infiniti was also transported to a nearby hospital following the crashes. CHP did not immediately announce what charges, if any, the man would face in connection to the wrong-way crashes.

Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to have been a factor in the incident, Castro said.

Several lanes of southbound I-15 were closed until 9:40 a.m. as CHP conducted their on-scene investigation into the crashes.

The identity of the woman who was killed has not yet been publicly released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone who has additional information or who may have witnessed the crashes was asked to contact CHP’s San Diego Area office at 858-293-6000.