A crash caused a major road to close in Chula Vista on May 15, 2023. (SkyFOX)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — An 86-year-old woman who was killed in a Chula Vista crash Monday has been identified, authorities said.

Erlinda Young, the driver of the Honda Odyssey, was announced as the deceased, Sgt. Anthony Molina said in a news release Tuesday.

The two-vehicle collision occurred Monday afternoon when a Ford F-150 traveling eastbound on Telegraph Canyon Road collided with the Honda Odyssey making a left turn from Old Telegraph Canyon Road, according to police.

The impact caused the Ford F-150 to flip on its side while the Honda Odyssey was found crashed onto a sidewalk.

Young, as well as an 83-year-old female passenger in the Honda Odyssey, were taken to a hospital, where Young died from her injuries, Molina confirmed. The other passenger remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The Ford F-150 driver, a 24-year-old man, was also hospitalized, police said.

Driving under the influence is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has additional information is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Bureau at 619-409-5833.