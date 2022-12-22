SAN DIEGO — Officials have publicly identified a 72-year-old San Diego woman who died after a crash on state Route 163, medical officials said.

The collision occurred on Dec. 6 around 9:20 p.m. when the victim, identified as Ronit Klemens, was in a vehicle that was rear-ended by another vehicle in the northbound lane on SR-163, south of Genesee Avenue, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website.

First responders took Klemens to a local hospital, but her health continued to decline and she was pronounced dead on Dec. 13.