SAN DIEGO — A 68-year-old driver was killed Tuesday when her vehicle crashed into a park in the Morena neighborhood, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 3:55 p.m. on 6000 Friars Rd., David O’Brien with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said in a news release.

Police say the woman driving a 2003 Lexus SC 430 was traveling westbound on 6000 Friars Rd. when the vehicle for unknown reasons veered to the right and drove off the north side of the roadway into a park. The vehicle then slammed into a tree, causing it to flip over, per SDPD.

First responders removed the driver from the vehicle and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.