SAN DIEGO — A driver was killed after crashing into a tree in Mission Bay Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 32-year-old woman was driving northbound on Ingraham Street in a black 2010 Chevy SUV around 9:08 p.m.

Police say she was pulling a small camper trailer while making a right turn onto the on-ramp to West Mission Bay Drive. She was reportedly driving too fast for the turn and drove off the roadway.

SDPD says the woman ultimately struck a tree and died at the scene from her injuries. There were no passengers in the vehicle or camper trailer.

It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor at this time. SDPD’s Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.