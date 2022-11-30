SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old driver killed after crashing into a tree in Mira Mesa was identified Wednesday, county medical officials said.



Silvia Isabel Licona, of San Diego, was identified as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website.

The collision occurred on Nov. 15 around 3:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard, near Parkdale Avenue, according to San Diego police. For unknown reasons the vehicle she was driving lost control in the eastbound lane, causing her car to veer into the center median before striking a tree and overturning.



Licona managed to remove herself from the car and collapsed to the street, police said. She was later pronounced dead when first responders arrived at the scene.