SAN DIEGO — A woman killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday on Interstate 15 near the Serra Mesa neighborhood has been identified, local medical officials said.

Yannira Rodriguez, 32, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15, south of Aero Drive according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the 32-year-old woman was traveling southbound on I-15 in a Honda Fit when a 25-year-old man driving an Infiniti QX 30 northbound in the southbound lanes hit Rodriguez’s vehicle.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene while another woman inside the Honda was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Infiniti driver, however, continued to drive after hitting Rodriguez’s vehicle, then crashing into a Nissan Altima driven by a 58-year-old woman, per CHP. The 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital as well.

CHP did not immediately announce what charges, if any, the man would face in connection to the wrong-way crashes. Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to have been a factor in the incident, officials said.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone who has additional information or who may have witnessed the crashes was asked to contact CHP’s San Diego Area office at 858-293-6000.