SAN DIEGO — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Lemon Grove on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called out to a traffic crash at Broadway and Harris Street around 12:30 a.m. Authorities say upon arrival they found a 40-year-old woman who had been hit by a truck in the street.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, died from her injuries.

A witness told deputies at the scene that they saw a driver in a white truck, possibly a Ford F-150, hit her before fleeing the scene, said the sheriff’s department.

There is no further driver or additional suspect vehicle information at this time. Lemon Grove traffic deputies are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this fatal hit-and-run crash incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.