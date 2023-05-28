A woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Lemon Grove on Wednesday, authorities said.

SAN DIEGO — A woman who was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Lemon Grove last week has been identified by authorities.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, 61-year-old Lisa Anderson was in a verbal argument with a homeless individual in the 3400 block of Harris Street in Lemon Grove around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a pickup truck.

Witnesses called 911 and emergency services personnel were dispatched to the scene. Upon their arrival, authorities say paramedics provided lifesaving measures to the woman.

Despite those efforts, Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the medical examiner’s office, her cause of death was blunt force injuries to the chest.

A witness told deputies at the scene that they saw a driver in a white truck, possibly a Ford F-150, hit the woman before fleeing, said the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. There is no further driver or additional suspect vehicle information at this time.

Anyone who might have information or surveillance video that could help with the investigation is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. A $1,000 reward is being offered for details that lead to a suspect.