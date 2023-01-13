Red truck piercing through fence in the East Village neighborhood. (Credit: KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian who died in an East Village vehicle crash two weeks ago was identified, officials said.

Stephanie Karat Amick, 41, was identified as the deceased, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The traffic collision occurred Dec. 23 when a Ford pickup truck driver, who possibly suffered a seizure, lost control of their vehicle in the 1600 block of F Street, striking Amick and a 44-year-old man, said Robert Heims with San Diego police. Amick later died from her injuries while the second victim suffered an open fracture to the lower left leg.

The Ford pickup truck driver, a 36-year-old man, also crashed into an Audi A3 before hitting the pedestrians, per SDPD.