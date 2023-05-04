SAN DIEGO — An elderly woman who was killed after being struck by vehicle in the Mira Mesa neighborhood last month has been identified by authorities.

According to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, 81-year-old Kil Chang Padua was crossing the intersection of Camino Ruiz and Westmore Road around 7 a.m. on April 26 when a driver making a left turn hit her with a vehicle.

Officials say Chang Padua fell to the ground and became unresponsive. She was transported by ambulance to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where she was diagnosed with multiple injuries and placed on what authorities called “comfort care measures.”

The San Diego Police Department said the woman had suffered a traumatic brain injury, skull and rib fractures, along with a pelvic fracture.

Chang Padua became pulseless and apneic at the hospital, where her death was eventually pronounced, said the medical examiner’s office. Her cause of death was listed as blunt impact injuries of head and torso.

There were no other injuries in connection to this incident.