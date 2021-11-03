Woman killed in crash on I-8 in Alpine

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman died in a solo crash on Kumeyaay Highway that diverted traffic for several hours in Alpine early Wednesday morning.

At 12:11 a.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to a call of an unidentified female driver who had been apparently ejected from a dark-colored vehicle seen on its roof on westbound Interstate 8, according to traffic reports.

The CHP traffic log recorded the accident as a fatal solo collision.

A SigAlert was issued closing the freeway at West Willows Road for the westbound traffic at 12:31 a.m. About 15 minutes later, eastbound Interstate 8 was blocked at Tavern Road. Tavern Road was reopened around 1:30 a.m. and West Willows Road reopened at 3:02 a.m.

No other information was released. The CHP is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News