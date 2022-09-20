RAMONA, Calif. — A woman was killed Monday after two vehicles collided at a Ramona intersection, California Highway Patrol announced.

The crash happened around 3:37 p.m. Monday afternoon at Mussey Grade Road and State Route 67, CHP Public Information Officer Matthew Baranowski said in a news release.

A 68-year-old woman driving a Dodge Ram was attempting to turn from Mussey Grade Road onto the southbound lanes of SR-67 when she entered the path of an 83-year-old woman driving a Toyota Prius northbound on SR-67. The Prius collided into the side of the Dodge, resulting in the truck flipping onto its roof, according to CHP.

The driver of the Dodge was airlifted to Palomar Medical Center where police say she later died from injuries she suffered in the crash.

Her identity has not yet been publicly released.

The driver of the Toyota was also taken to Palomar Medical Center with minor injuries, Baranowski said.

The incident is still under investigation and it is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, according to CHP.